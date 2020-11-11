Cecil Short's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wheeler Mortuary in Portales, NM .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cecil in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wheeler Mortuary website.
Published by Wheeler Mortuary on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.