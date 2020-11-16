Menu
Cecil Yungwirth
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1940
DIED
November 14, 2020
Cecil Yungwirth's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield in Redfield, SD .

Published by Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Redfield - Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1514 East 1st Street, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Funeral services provided by:
Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield
