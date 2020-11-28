Menu
Cecilia Lynes
1961 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1961
DIED
November 24, 2020
Cecilia Lynes's passing at the age of 59 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC .

Published by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
