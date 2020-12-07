Cecilia Wurdock's passing at the age of 96 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hughes Funeral Home, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cecilia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hughes Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Hughes Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 7, 2020.
