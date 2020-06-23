Cedric Walter Ozminski, age 80, died from complications of Parkinson's, peacefully at home, in Fruit Heights, Utah, on June 21, 2020. He was surrounded by loving family.



"Ozzie" is survived by his wife, Dorothy Louise Darling of Fruit Heights, Utah, and his 6 children:

Daughter, Ellie Winder, and husband, Del.

Son, Elden Rice, and wife, Kathy.

Daughter, Debbie Barry, and husband, Sean.

Daughter, Denise Nelson, and husband, Kent.

Daughter, Elaine Lane, and husband, Jerry.

Son, Aaron Ozminski, and wife, Kristy.

He is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

He is preceeded in death by his brother, Alvin Ozminski of Lapeer, Michigan.



The family wants to thank the staff of Mt. Ogden Health and Rehabilitation Center for their generous care and loving support. Additionally, the staff of Atlas Health Care, especially Korie (Hospice Nurse) and Sara (CNA) who provided excellent care, smiles, and love. There were so many nurses who gave their time to care for our family. We have been blessed by these fantastic people.



Cedric was born on 11 January, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, to parents Alexander John Ozminski and Helen Rita Snapke. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and loved flying. He became a pilot.

He married Dorothy on 15 June, 1968 in the Los Angeles, California Temple. Cedric was honest, hard-working, and a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed family, airplanes, and photography. His family and friends will always remember him as kind, loving, and an incredible example to all. He was always worthy and willing to bless and help others. He loved baking goodies and sharing them. And milk chocolate was a dietary staple!

Ozzie was a great family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed, and is leaving behind quite a legacy, with big shoes – well, HUGE shoes -to fill! Literally! :)

We love you, Ozzie!

Published by Legacy from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.