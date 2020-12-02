Celerino Ramirez Barbosa, 66, of Ogden, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born in Colima City, Colima, Mexico on February 3, 1954. He was the youngest of 20 children. As a young adult he immigrated to the United States.



He worked in furniture manufacturing as a forklift driver in California and did similar work in Utah for Treehouse Foods.



Celerino married Maria Gloria Gutierrez in 2004 in San Fernando, California and they moved their family to Ogden in 2007.



He loved to dance and sing. He was very outgoing, had a wonderful wit, and was friendly.



Celerino attended St. Joseph Catholic Church with his sweetheart and his family was the most important thing to him.



Celerino is survived by his wife, Maria "Gloria" Gutierrez of Ogden; son, Sergio (Sonya) Ramirez of Pacoima, CA; and daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" (Quoc) Ngo of Ogden; six grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Juanita Cabrera. He was preceded in death by his parents and a number of his siblings.



Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street. Friends may visit family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.