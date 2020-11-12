Menu
Celesta Moore
1937 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1937
DIED
November 9, 2020
Celesta Moore's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mack Eppinger & Sons Funeral Service in Cartersville, GA .

Published by Mack Eppinger & Sons Funeral Service on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
319 N Erwin St, Cartersville, Georgia 30120
Funeral services provided by:
Mack Eppinger & Sons Funeral Service
