Celestine Murray
1923 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1923
DIED
November 19, 2020
Celestine Murray's passing at the age of 97 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henry Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Henry Funeral Home, P.A. website.

Published by Henry Funeral Home, P.A. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
510 Washington Street P.O. Box 1076, Cambridge, MD 21613
Nov
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
510 Washington Street P.O. Box 1076, Cambridge, MD 21613
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
