Our loving mom, granny, great-granny, great-great-granny, sister, aunt and friend Celia T. Griego passed away after a short but valiant fight with pneumonia on October 4, 2020. Mom was born April 9, 1933 in Ensenada, New Mexico to Sergio and Felizita Fernandez Trujillo and was the fifth of 15 children. After growing up a few years in New Mexico, she moved with her family and settled in Layton, Utah, where she attended Davis County schools and obtained her G.E.D. in 1952. Soon after she met and married Leo B. Griego. After getting married they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico to start their family.



Mom gave birth to six children while living in New Mexico and lost one son there to a tragic car accident. After moving back to Utah she and Leo divorced. Mom was able to get a job working at Hill Air Force Base until she retired in 1986.



According to mom her greatest accomplishment in life was raising her five children and working a full time job while doing that. Mom loved to travel, crochet, sew, read, and later in life doing crafts at the Clearfield Senior Center. Two of her greatest joys in life were cooking for her family and trips to Wendover. Mom was a Devout Catholic and a member of the St. Rose of Lima Parrish in Layton, Utah.



Mom is survived by one son Rick Griego of Layton, UT, daughter Anita (Phillip) Archuleta of West Haven, UT., five beautiful grandchildren; Joey, Angelic, Candy, Mandy, Brody; along with 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Mom is also survived by six sisters, Mary, Lillie, Clara, Juanita, Julie, Phyliss and three brothers Val, Walter, and David.



Mom was preceded in death by her parents, three sons, Mike, Jerry, Tom; one daughter Susan, three brothers Louie, Joe, Vince and two sisters Benita and Molly.



Mom was a loving person and a great provider and will be dearly missed.



Funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 South Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. A vigil with Rosary will be held 7:30 p.m.



Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.