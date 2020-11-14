Menu
Celia Rodriguez
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 14, 1930
DIED
November 12, 2020
Celia Rodriguez's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home in Rotan, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home website.

Published by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Israel Baptist Church
1660 Roossevelt Street, Abilene, Texas 79601
Nov
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
201 N. McKinley, Rotan, Texas 79546
Funeral services provided by:
Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home
