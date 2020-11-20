Menu
Chad Martin
1977 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1977
DIED
November 17, 2020
Chad Martin's passing at the age of 43 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Milford in Milford, NE .

Published by Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Milford on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Fairview Mennonite Fellowship Hall
West Pioneers Rd, Milford, Nebraska 68405
Funeral services provided by:
Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Milford
