Chad Richmond
1987 - 2020
BORN
October 7, 1987
DIED
October 6, 2020
Chad Richmond's passing at the age of 32 on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI in Cincinnati, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI website.

Published by CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI
