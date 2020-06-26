Chad Douglas Triplett, a Program Manager at Hill Field Air Force Base and loving father, adoring husband, passed away peacefully at his home in South Ogden, Utah on June 19, 2020 at the age of 45.



Chad is survived by his mother, Nancy Sphar, Utah; Debbie Triplett, mom#2, Arizona; his wife of 17 years, Melissa (Flaten) Triplett and their four children, Lauren, age 15, Evan age 12, Reece age 9, Archer age 6; his siblings, Billy (Scottie) Triplett, California; Shari (Greg) Smith, California; Kari (James) Nicolay, North Carolina; Ryan (Chrissy) Ellefsen, Utah; and Traci (Kevin) Nelson, Utah.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jim Sphar; grandmother, Lois Sphar; his father, Doug Triplett and his infant son, Cruze Triplett.



Chad was born on October 11, 1974 in Encino, California to Nancy and Doug Triplett. He later moved to Utah where he graduated from the Ogden-Weber Applied Technology College in North Ogden, Utah.



He married his sweetheart Melissa, January 31, 2003 in the Bountiful Temple.



Chad loved going on adventures and creating fun memories with his family; Some of these adventures were spontaneous where the only plan was to be surprised. He loved his wife fiercely, she was his everything. As a family they loved road trips, hiking and going to the beach.

Growing up he loved to breakdance, skateboard, go camping with friends and rock climbing.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at their Stake Center, 5640 South 850 East in South Ogden, Utah. Graveside services will follow at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington, Blvd, Ogden, UT.



Chad's family wishes to share their sincere appreciation for the incredible outpouring of love and support that has been shown to Melissa and his surviving family. A special thanks to his Ward family for the many meals, service, resources, donations, and time spent helping the family get through this most difficult time. We will be forever grateful for all you have done and continue to do.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up at Goldenwest Credit Union in Chad's name.

