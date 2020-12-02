Menu
Chad Williams
1974 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1974
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Special Olympics
Chad Williams's passing at the age of 46 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kelly Funeral Home in Lee, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Chad in the Guest Book below.

Published by Kelly Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main Street, Lee, Massachusetts 01238
Dec
2
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St, Lee, MA 01238
Dec
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Tyringham Cemetery
Dec
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Tyringham Cemetery
Church Road, Tyringham, Massachusetts 01264
I never saw him without a smile. His spirits were always so high and he just loved being a part of any activity. I miss him dearly and I will cherish the fond memories I have of us being together.
Melissa Adler
Friend
December 1, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Chad was a great guy and always helped anyone.
Phil Breznick. Pittsfield mass.
Classmate
December 1, 2020
Tim, D, and the Williams family,

Certainly will miss fist bumping that guy. My sincere condolences.
Steve O&#8217;Brien
December 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family.
Michael and Julie Warrington
Friend
December 1, 2020
Mary E. McMahon
December 1, 2020