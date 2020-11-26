Menu
Chanelle Scott
1986 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1986
DIED
November 15, 2020
Chanelle Scott's passing at the age of 34 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stradford Home For Funerals & Crmtns Inc in Staten Island, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Chanelle in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stradford Home For Funerals & Crmtns Inc website.

Published by Stradford Home For Funerals & Crmtns Inc on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Stradford Home for Funerals & Cremations Inc.
1241 Castleton Avenue, Staten Island 10310
Funeral services provided by:
Stradford Home For Funerals & Crmtns Inc
