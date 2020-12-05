Charlene Haslett's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc in Avalon, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charlene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
