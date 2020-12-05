Charlene Stamness's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bilden Funeral Home - Northwood in Northwood, ND .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charlene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bilden Funeral Home - Northwood website.
Published by Bilden Funeral Home - Northwood on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.