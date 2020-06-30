Charles Aerts, 64, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born on November 24, 1955 the son of William and Marion Shelly Elldridge Aerts. He was born and raised in Clearfield, Utah and graduated from Clearfield High School Class of 1974. He attended Weber State and took courses towards police officer certification, serving as an officer for Clearfield, Clinton, and Sunset and also for the Utah Highway Patrol. He worked in the Aerospace industry for over 40 years.



Charles is survived by his wife, Meda M. Aerts of Taylor; son, Richard (Mandy) Aerts of Roy; two grandchildren, Logan and Jacen; brother, Alex Aerts of Kearns and sister, Susan Patricia Haun of Tucson, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Andre.



Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.