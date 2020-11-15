Menu
Charles Allen
1945 - 2020
BORN
October 7, 1945
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Charles Allen's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alfieri Funeral Home in Wilmerding, PA .

Published by Alfieri Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Alfieri Funeral Home Inc.
201 Marguerite Ave, Wilmerding, Pennsylvania 15148
It was with great sadness we received the news of Chuck’s passing... our love and thoughts are with your family at the difficult time.
Rich and Sherry Siniawski
Friend
November 15, 2020