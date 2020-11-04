Menu
Charles Kim Anderson
1939 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1939
DIED
November 2, 2020
Bountiful Utah- Kim left this earthly life early on the morning of November 2, 2020 at the IMC hospital, Murray, Utah. He was born the oldest of three children to Charles Lorenzo Anderson and Selma M. Janke on January 27, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from West High School and was proud to say "Once a Panther, always a Panther." He graduated from the University of Utah with a masters degree in Business and worked as CPA for many years. Kim was a master of his trade and served his many clients and family members with his expert knowledge of the tax code for 46 years. Kim was a life long member of the Crimson Club and loved his Utah Utes. He was a season ticket holder and attended every football and basketball game until dealing with health issues this past year.
Kim spent many years coaching West Little League Football for the Ute Conference. He coached his son Rodney and nephew Cory Norton for 2 years. They both have great memories of being coached by Larry Stones and Kim. Kim served a mission to the Southern States and especially loved his time in Ashville, North Carolina. Kim was an amazing cook and an expert candy maker. We will all miss his Christmas candy. He still lived in the same home he built with his father in Bountiful, Utah. Kim married Jenna Lee Tabone on May 9, 1980 in the Salt Lake Temple. He took such good care of her for 39 years until her passing in 2019. Kim was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving under many bishoprics as ward clerk.
He is survived by his son Rodney Paul Anderson and five grandchildren, Laurie (Josh) Steadman, Justin (Lacy) Horsley, Alex, Ashlynn, and Ben Anderson, two great-grandchildren, JJ and Braelynn Steadman. Siblings Susie Miller and Blake (Kathy) Anderson. Preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Jenna Lee and daughter Lesa Lee Horsley.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 7th at the Bountiful Hills Ward, 1190 East Bountiful Hills Drive, Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday November 6th from 6-8pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. A private family only viewing will be held on Saturday, November 7th at the Bountiful Hills Ward Chapel from 9:45-10:45am. Burial at the Lakeview Cemetery.
Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST., Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
Nov
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bountiful Hills Ward
1190 East Bountiful Hills Drive, Bountiful, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
To Kim's Family:

We are deeply saddened to learn of Kim's passing. We have known him for 50+ years. Another one of our West High and Utah Ute buddies. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. RIP dear friend. And thank you for all that you have done for me and my family.
Angeline Fleck & Family
Friend
November 4, 2020