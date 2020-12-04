Menu
Charles Armbruster
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1942
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
Charles Armbruster's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
