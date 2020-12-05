Charles Armbruster's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eastman Funeral Home - New London in New London, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Eastman Funeral Home - New London website.
Published by Eastman Funeral Home - New London on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.