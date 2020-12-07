Menu
Charles Ashley
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 7, 1934
DIED
November 22, 2020
Charles Ashley's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory in Myrtle Beach, SC .

Published by McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Southern Palms Memorial Gardens
5000 US-17, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29582
Funeral services provided by:
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
