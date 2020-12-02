Menu
Charles Ausman
1952 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1952
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Ohio State University
Charles Ausman's passing at the age of 68 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc in Cincinnati, OH .

Published by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
1451 Ebenezer Rd, OH 45233, Cincinnati,, Ohio
Mrs. Ausman
With great regret I heard the new about Chuck. The man was always there for me whenever I had any questions about teams and young players. All success I had in soccer were due to his and Paul R. advice and council. My deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Dan Riestenberg
Friend
November 30, 2020