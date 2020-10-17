Of Apollo, formerly of Penn Hills, age 52, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.



Beloved husband of Amy Braun.



Loving father of Samantha (Keith) Basl.



Cherished grandfather of John, Jayden, and Savannah.



Dear brother of Dena (John) Montedoro.



Uncle of Cassie and Dakota.



Also survived by countless relatives and friends.



Chuck was a talented cabinet refinisher, an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed the outdoors. He will be dearly missed by all the family that he leaves behind.



Friends welcome Saturday, October 24, from 11-1 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held at 1 p.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all visitors will be required to wear face masks or coverings.



Memorial Contributions can be made to Feeding the Flock, 490 Nixon Rd., Cheswick, PA 15024, 724-410-7941.





Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.