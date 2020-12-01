Charles Bolena's passing at the age of 51 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home in Trafford, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home website.
Published by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
