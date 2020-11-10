Menu
Charles Bonetti
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1930
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Charles Bonetti's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland in Portland, ME .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
A.T. Hutchins Funeral home
660 Brighton Ave, Portland, Maine 04102
