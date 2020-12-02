Menu
Charles Brannon
1950 - 2020
BORN
September 30, 1950
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Rose Of Lima
Charles Brannon's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 30, 2020

Published by Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.

Published by Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH
RAYMOND RD, MAY'S LICK, Kentucky 41055
Funeral services provided by:
Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory
