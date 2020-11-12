Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles Bridges
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1934
DIED
November 10, 2020
Charles Bridges's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Home in Coshocton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Miller Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main St, Coshocton, Ohio 43812
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.