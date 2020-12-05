Charles Brisby's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence Funeral Home in Chapel Hill, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lawrence Funeral Home website.
Published by Lawrence Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
