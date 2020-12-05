Menu
Charles Brisby
1934 - 2020
BORN
September 9, 1934
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Charles Brisby's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence Funeral Home in Chapel Hill, TN .

Published by Lawrence Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
McCrory Lane, Nashville, Tennessee 37221
Funeral services provided by:
Lawrence Funeral Home
