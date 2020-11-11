Menu
Charles Burckhalter
1968 - 2020
BORN
May 17, 1968
DIED
November 8, 2020
Charles Burckhalter's passing at the age of 52 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville in Graniteville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville website.

Published by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Gloverville First Baptist
2212 Augusta Rd., Gloverville, South Carolina 29829
Funeral services provided by:
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
