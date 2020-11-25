Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles Burdick
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1932
DIED
November 23, 2020
Charles Burdick's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hullinger Mortuary in Roosevelt, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hullinger Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hullinger Mortuary on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Duchesne LDS Stake Center
901 North 500 East, Duchesne, Utah 84021
Funeral services provided by:
Hullinger Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.