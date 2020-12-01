Menu
Charles Chilton
1953 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1953
DIED
November 20, 2020
Charles Chilton's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the George Brothers Funeral Service website.

Published by George Brothers Funeral Service on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Concord Friends Meeting
5000 Old Randleman Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406
George Brothers Funeral Service
