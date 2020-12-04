Menu
Charles Colligan
1935 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1935
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Knight Of Columbus
Charles Colligan's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mercy Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home website.

Published by Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Dec
5
Calling hours
12:00p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1502 E. Wallen Road
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1502 E. Wallen Road
Funeral services provided by:
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
4 Entries
December 4, 2020
December 4, 2020
Dear Joan and family, My sincere sympathy on the loss of Charlie. Prayers with and for him and all of you in this difficult time.
Fr. John H. Delaney
Friend
December 4, 2020
So sorry to hear about Charlie. Our condolences, Joan. We have fond memories of our times with both of you in the 50's. Please know that we are remembering both of you in our prayers.
Ted and Pat Halpin Hoss
Friend
December 3, 2020