Charles Conkling
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 9, 1950
DIED
November 30, 2020
Charles Conkling's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester in Manchester, CT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester website.

Published by Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street, Manchester, CT 06040
Funeral services provided by:
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
GUEST BOOK
My sincere condolences to his family, from a fellow Connecticut Tree Warden.
David Solek
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020