Charles Cook
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1954
DIED
November 6, 2020
Charles Cook's passing at the age of 66 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rice Funeral Home - Worcester in Worcester, MA .

Published by Rice Funeral Home - Worcester on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Charlie, thank you for all the laughter and stories. Rest In Peace until we meet again.
Courtney Hollins
Friend
November 12, 2020
You are so missed Charlie. We will never be the same.
Keith and Al Toney
November 12, 2020