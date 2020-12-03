Menu
Charles Cooke
1928 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1928
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Charles Cooke's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc. in Dallas, PA .

Published by Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Interment
2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Cemetery
, Dallas, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
I will miss my Uncle Charlie, the last person living that had known me since I was born. He was interesting in so many ways, and even as a child he was a sort of hero to me, often living in exotic places like Caracas, Venezuela, Mallorca, Oman, Texas. He knew “everything” about the natural world, the names of all trees, animals, birds. He remained interested in politics and current events even though he always told me the last person he voted for was Roosevelt. It is the end of an era and now my generation is on the front lines. RIP.
Deborah Ferleger
Family
November 27, 2020