Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles Cornia
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1927
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
The Church Of Jesus Christ
Charles Cornia's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton in Tremonton, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home
111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah 84337
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home
111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah 84337
Funeral services provided by:
Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.