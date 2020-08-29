Chief Master Sergeant Charles J. Crawford Sr. (retired) 77 of Layton, UT transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Davis Hospital.
Born in Mobile, AL, he was the son of the late Jesse Howard Crawford and Julia Patience Jones. He was a graduate of Mattie T. Blount High School, class of 1961. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Charles served in the United States Air Force for 29 years. During his career he was part of the 36th Tactical Fighter Wing at Bitburg AFB, Germany, the first overseas unit to receive the F15 Eagle. He was a member of the USAF Penuckle Club and proud of his teams 3 year competition winning chili recipe. He coached, managed and umpired numerous youth sports. His efforts resulted in consistent all Germany baseball champions at Bitburg and the Bitburg's senior league baseball team's advancement to the Little League World Series at Williamsport in 1979. After retiring, he went on to work with youth as a Residential Manager at the Clearfield Job Corps Center.
Charles married the love of his life, Hannelore on September 18, 1970 in Kasiserlautern, Germany. After serving at Bitburg, they settled in Layton, Utah. Their union was blessed with 5 children whom he loved and would do anything for. His passion was his family and the country he served. Everyone that met Charles was always greeted with a smile and a big heart. He had an amazing sense of humor and never met a stranger.
Charles leaves to mourn his loss, and cherish their memories of him, his wife of 49 years Hannelore Crawford, his children, Angelica Warnke, Benny (Evelyn) Crawford, Martina (Jimmy) McDonough, and Charles Crawford Jr. He also leaves to mourn, his sisters, Arlette Barner, Monica Williams; his brothers, Wayne Jones, Zon Jones, Joseph Easter. His amazing sixteen grandchildren, Shavon, Marco, Cherish, Kiana, Quendy, Bianca, Sandra, Yasmin, Diante', Aaliyah, Tiara, Robert, Isaac, Jimar, Donovan, and Demarius will always cherish their memories of him. He leaves eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins to celebrate his life.
He was preceded in death by his son Robert Crawford Sr., sisters Deborah Jones and Joan Crawford.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No Fairfield Road.
Services will be streamed on-line at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.