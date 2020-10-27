Charles Thomas Cuthbertson



Charles (Chuck) Cuthbertson, 77, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. He was born on August 22, 1943 to William H. and Beatrice Horton Cuthbertson.



Chuck served in the United States Air Force from July 1961 to July 1981 and retired as a Master Sergeant. Chuck spent 20 years working as a civilian at the 84th Radar Evaluation Squadron as a Radar Evaluator. As part of his duties, he worked at radar sites all over the United States and around the world.



He married Sharon Weston on September 19, 1964 and later divorced. They had 2 sons: Charles Thomas II and William Martin.



He married his best friend and love of his life Georgina "Gina" R. Della Silva on September 5, 2003 in Elko, Nevada.



Chuck enjoyed spending numerous hours with his 3 grandsons, extended family, photography, spending numerous hours enjoying his music collection, bird watching, rock hounding, exploring the country side on his Harley, riding around the yard on his John Deere, coin and camera collecting, sitting on the porch; and exploring State and National Parks.



Chuck is preceded in death by his father, mother and brother. Charles is survived by his wife, Gina; sons, Charles (Amy) and William; stepson, Justin Carter (Brittany); grandsons, Jaxton, Rendyn, and Emmerix Carter; sister, (Sarah Ann); numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family, Della Silva and Olsen.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.