Charles Daugherty
1953 - 2020
BORN
January 19, 1953
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Charles Daugherty's passing at the age of 67 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center in Claremore, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Blue Starr Church of Christ
319 E. Blue Starr Drive, Claremore, Oklahoma 74017
Nov
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Blue Starr Church of Christ Church
, Claremore, Oklahoma 74017
Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center
