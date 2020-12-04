Charles Denman's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis-Oswald Funeral Home website.
Published by Davis-Oswald Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.