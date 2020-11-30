Menu
Charles Doepker
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 24, 1937
DIED
November 4, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Charles Doepker's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donovan Funeral Home in Tallmadge, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Donovan Funeral Home website.

Published by Donovan Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Ave, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278
Nov
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Eugene Catholic Church
1821 Munroe Falls Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
Funeral services provided by:
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
November 30, 2020