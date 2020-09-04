Charles "Chuck" Moyes Ehmann

May 20, 1930 ~ September 3, 2020





Charles "Chuck" Moyes Ehmann passed away at 90 years of age on September 3, 2020. Chuck was born on May 20, 1930. He was the only child of Charles and Eva Moyes Ehmann. As an adult he discovered his biological family and met his thirteen brothers and sisters. He maintained a close relationship with many of them.



Chuck attended Ogden High graduating in 1948. He enjoyed participating in the ROTC while in high school, and became a member of the Utah National Guard. He worked at HAFB as a jet mechanic and computer operator, retiring in 1986. He had the opportunity to travel in Europe and the United States working on the planes he loved. In fact, Dad loved all trains, planes and automobiles. He loved to build models and go to museums. He was a good photographer and took hundreds of photos of airplanes, roses, sunsets, architecture and soccer games. Chuck was a member of the LDS Church. He held many positions, but his favorite was working in the Ogden Temple baptistry. He married Myrle Graham in the Salt Lake Temple on June 30, 1954. They spent 65 years together before her passing in 2019.



Chuck is survived by their children, Leslie and Jon Boren, Graham and Stella Ehmann, and Robb Ehmann; their grandkids, Brendon, James (Charlee), Kyle (Megan), Adam, Kylee, Jaylen (Cody), Dalton, McKelle, Nicholas, and Ryan; and their great-granddaughters, Rilee, Luna, Lucy and Remi.



A family graveside service was held at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



Our family would like to thank Lotus Park for the wonderful care they provided Chuck and how special they made him feel.



We will all miss you Dad!

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.