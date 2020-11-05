Charles "Chuck" "Chooch" John Fedorak, Age 64, of Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was the loving father of John Fedorak, Jodi (Robert) Mattison, Renee (James) Fisher and Robin (Michael) Carpenter. Proud grandfather of Noah Fisher, Annika and Aiyla Mattison, and Nathan Carpenter; Son of the late Charles and Irene Fedorak; He was the loving brother of William (Beverly) Fedorak, Suzie (Bill) Shiner and Lynne (Steve) Christy. He is also survived by his lifetime friend Sharon Fedorak as well as a host of nieces, nephews extended family, cherished friends and neighbors. Chuck was a lifetime member of the Boilermakers Union 154, where he retired from in 2011. Chuck had a passion for music and enjoyed playing guitar, singing and writing songs. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Friends received Monday, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 2630 W. Liberty Ave. 15216.

Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.