Charles Firebaugh
1930 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 1930
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Ohio State University
U.S. Army
Charles Firebaugh's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE in La Porte, IN .

Published by Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2900 Monroe Street, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Dec
7
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2900 Monroe Street, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE
