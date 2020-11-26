Menu
Charles Flippin
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1930
DIED
November 17, 2020
Charles Flippin's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hardwick & Sons Funeral Home in Chattanooga, TN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Home
2521 Duncan Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Nov
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Lakewood Memorial Garden East
4126 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Funeral services provided by:
Hardwick & Sons Funeral Home
