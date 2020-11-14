Menu
Charles Ford
1961 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1961
DIED
November 11, 2020
Charles Ford's passing at the age of 59 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home in Rosedale, MD .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue, Rosedale, Maryland 21237
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue, Rosedale, Maryland 21237
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue, Rosedale, Maryland 21237
Kathy and Mindy, So sorry to read of this loss of your brother. Prayers for God to comfort you and give you new strength for each day.
Arlene Bullock
November 14, 2020