Charles Friederich
1952 - 2020
BORN
May 24, 1952
DIED
November 18, 2020
Charles Friederich's passing at the age of 68 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls in Chippewa Falls, WI .

Published by Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
Nov
24
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
Funeral services provided by:
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
