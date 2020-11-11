Charles "Chuck" Gonzalez passed away November 10, 2020. He was born to John and Inez Rodriguez Gonzalez on December 12, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois. He married Helen Camacho on May 20, 1961. He lived in Chicago for 55 years where he worked as an iron worker, he then moved to Utah in 1995. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and enjoyed cooking for their church picnics and functions.



Chuck enjoyed the outdoors and was a master gardener. He enjoyed spending time with his friends fishing and going target shooting with his son. He was very skilled in carpentry and loved working with this hands. Chuck loved watching western movies and spending time with his family. His absolute favorite thing was spending time with his grandchildren and cooking for family parties.



Chuck is survived by his wife, Helen; sons, Dean (Adriana), David (Laura); grandchildren, Dean Jr, Ricky, Helena "Leni", Lorenzo, and Gianna; great grandchildren, Audrey and Greylie; and his siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and six sisters.



Private family services will be held.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.