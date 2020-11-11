Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles "Chuck" Gonzalez
1939 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1939
DIED
November 10, 2020
Charles "Chuck" Gonzalez passed away November 10, 2020. He was born to John and Inez Rodriguez Gonzalez on December 12, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois. He married Helen Camacho on May 20, 1961. He lived in Chicago for 55 years where he worked as an iron worker, he then moved to Utah in 1995. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and enjoyed cooking for their church picnics and functions.

Chuck enjoyed the outdoors and was a master gardener. He enjoyed spending time with his friends fishing and going target shooting with his son. He was very skilled in carpentry and loved working with this hands. Chuck loved watching western movies and spending time with his family. His absolute favorite thing was spending time with his grandchildren and cooking for family parties.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Helen; sons, Dean (Adriana), David (Laura); grandchildren, Dean Jr, Ricky, Helena "Leni", Lorenzo, and Gianna; great grandchildren, Audrey and Greylie; and his siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and six sisters.

Private family services will be held.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.